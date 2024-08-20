Houston Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole For Killing College Student Who Repaired Cellphones

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a tragic turn of events, a promising young entrepreneur’s life was cut short in a senseless act of violence, leaving a community grieving and a family devastated. Emmanuel Browne, a 22-year-old recent graduate of Lone Star College, who had built a budding cellphone repair business from scratch, was brutally murdered during a daytime robbery in Houston’s South Side. This week, justice was served as Jarell Carelone Barrows, 22, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the heinous crime.

Browne’s story is one of resilience and determination. Born to Liberian parents, he immigrated to the United States at the age of 10. His entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on; after breaking his phone as a teenager, he taught himself how to repair it. This self-acquired skill blossomed into a business, with Browne offering mobile repair services, a decision partly motivated by safety concerns.

On April 29, 2021, what should have been another routine repair job turned deadly. Barrows and his accomplice, James Duplechain, lured Browne to an apartment complex under the pretense of needing a phone repair. Surveillance footage later revealed the harrowing details: Browne, seated in his car with his window down, was ambushed by Barrows, who brazenly put a gun to his head. Browne’s attempt to protect himself was met with fatal consequences. After trying to close his car door to fend off Barrows, Browne was shot twice—once as he attempted to close the door and a second time, a devastating kill shot, as Barrows reached in to steal a phone.

Despite being gravely wounded, Browne attempted to escape, but tragically, his car crashed into a nearby apartment building, where he succumbed to his injuries. The senseless nature of the crime shocked the community and led to an intensive investigation by the Houston Police Department. With the help of surveillance footage, both Barrows and Duplechain were apprehended. Duplechain, who pled guilty last year, is serving a 20-year sentence.

The trial, which spanned seven days, culminated in a conviction for Barrows, with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg expressing the collective sorrow felt by all who knew Browne. “This is a heartbreaking case,” Ogg stated. “Emmanuel was a young man full of potential, striving to build a future for himself. No one should face the fear of being robbed and killed while trying to make an honest living.”

The courtroom was filled with an overwhelming sense of loss as Browne’s family attended every day of the trial, seeking justice for their son. Assistant District Attorney Casey Smith, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Katlin Robinson, underscored the tragedy, noting the footage showing Browne holding up his hands to demonstrate he was unarmed before the first shot was fired. “His life was taken in the most senseless way,” Smith remarked, “and his family’s strength throughout the trial is a testament to the love they have for him.”

With the conviction of Barrows, who will spend the rest of his life behind bars, the Browne family and the Houston community find some solace, though the void left by Emmanuel’s untimely death will never be filled. The life sentence serves as a stark reminder of the irreversible consequences of violence and the importance of justice in preserving the memories of those taken too soon.

For more info, visit harriscountyda.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.