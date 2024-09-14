Skip to Content
Man dies after being found unresponsive in manhole

    FAIRBAULT, Minnesota (WCCO) — A man is dead after being found unresponsive in a manhole in Fairbault.

The Fairbault Fire Department said they responded Friday morning to a report of the man unresponsive in the manhole on the 1900 block of Second Avenue Northwest.

Firefighters went into the manhole and placed oxygen on the man before taking steps to get him out of the confined space. He was then taken by ambulance to a nearby helicopter.

According to Fairbault officials, firefighters tested the air inside the manhole and found extremely high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide — and low oxygen levels.

The Fairbault Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance also responded to the incident.

City officials say a Minnesota duty officer contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

It’s unknown at what point during the response and rescue efforts the man died or how he was found.

