College in North Carolina reduces annual tuition to $25,000 in bid to attract more students

By WLOS Staff

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — Warren Wilson College (WWC) is dropping its annual tuition cost to just over $25,000, effective the 2025-2026 school year.

WWC, founded in 1894, currently has 725 undergraduate students and is hoping to expand student enrollment to 850 students this coming year.

School officials said they hope the $16,000 drop in tuition will make the school “more accessible to more students.”

“We are aware that many families are struggling to pay for a college education and we want to underscore we are accessible affordable and high impact,” said Damián J. Fernández, President of WWC.

The college is proud to offer community-engaged courses, and each student does an independent project of their choosing for credit. Additionally, the school currently has an endowment of 55 million dollars and will continue to offer financial aid based on need.

