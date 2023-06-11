Three British tourists missing after Egypt boat catches fire with 27 people on board

By Celine Alkhaldi, Radina Gigova and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — Rescuers are searching for three British tourists who are missing after a fire erupted Sunday on the boat they were traveling on in the Egyptian Red Sea, according to state news outlet Al-Ahram.

The tourist boat was carrying 27 people, including 15 English tourists, off the coast of the city of Marsa Alam, according to Al-Ahram.

Twelve of the British tourists were rescued and the search for the remaining three is underway, according to Al-Ahram.

The state outlet didn’t mention how the fire started.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) said in a statement Sunday that they are “in contact with local authorities” and are supporting British nationals involved.

The incident comes just days after beaches were closed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, after a Russian man was killed in a shark attack.

