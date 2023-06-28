At least 21 people die from heatwave in northern Mexico

By Sahar Akbarzai, Florencia Trucco and Taylor Ward, CNN

(CNN) — At least 21 people have died as a result of an ongoing heatwave in northern Mexico, according to a statement from the Tamaulipas state’s Secretary of Health.

Of the ten other people currently hospitalized due to the heatwave in hospitals in Tamaulipas, which are run by Mexico’s Ministry of Health, four are in intensive care, two in urgent care, and four in standard care.

There are currently 29 people in the emergency room in Tamaulipas in hospitals run by the Mexican Social Security Insitute.

According to the statement, the heatwave prompted Tamaulipas governor, Américo Villarreal Anaya, to order the formation of a working group that will create an action plan and strategies.

Tamaulipas’s Secretary of Health tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that high temperatures will continue across the state and advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to stay in cool, well-ventilated areas.

This comes as extreme heat affects Mexico and southern states in the United States. Mexico has seen record-breaking temperatures for more than 10 days, with some locations seeing monthly or even all-time records: temperatures have topped 45 degrees Celsius in places (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The scorching temperatures in both countries are being brought on by a “heat dome,” which is created when a ridge of high pressure builds over an area, trapping air inside as temperatures warm – often to uncomfortable or even dangerous levels.

The heat domes that drive record-setting temperatures are expected to become more frequent – and hotter – due to the climate crisis.

