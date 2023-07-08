At least 8 killed in building collapse in Brazil

By Mohammed Tawfeeq and Duarte Mendonca, CNN

(CNN) — At least eight people, including children, were killed after a building collapsed in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco on Friday, according to CNN affiliate CNN Brasil, citing the state’s Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS.)

Those who died include children ages five, eight, 12 and 16, according to CNN Brasil citing SDS.

Three people were rescued alive, and five others are missing after the building collapsed in the Janga neighborhood on the outskirts of state capital Recife, SDS said, as cited by CNN Brasil.

Firefighters and public safety teams were mobilized to the area to help in the ongoing rescue operations, SDS said on its Facebook page on Friday.

This is a developing story. More to follow.