Andrew Tate banned from leaving Romania after court overturns ruling

(CNN) — Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist influencer, has been banned from leaving Romania while awaiting trial, after a Romanian court of appeal on Tuesday overturned a previous ruling.

Tate was arrested in late 2022 and indicted in mid-2023, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian citizens on charges of human trafficking, rape and setting up a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied.

Earlier this month, a court in the Romanian capital Bucharest ruled that the Tate brothers and two other defendants could freely travel within the European Union until their trial.

But a court of appeal overturned the ruling, meaning the four men must remain in Romania until their trial.

“The court has ruled and we respect its decision,” Eugen Vidineac, the Tate brothers’ lead counsel, said Tuesday.

“Tristan and Andrew Tate will fully comply with the Court’s decision as well as the obligations included in the judicial control, as they have done so far.”

After a court had initially allowed him to travel within the EU, Tate had asked his followers on X: “Do we take the (Ferrari) SF90 to Italy, do we take the (Maserati) MC20 to Cannes, do we take the (Ferrari) 812 Competition to Paris, where do I go?”

The bravado was typical of Tate, who shot to internet fame in recent years, racking up billions of views on TikTok with diatribes about male dominance, female submission and wealth.

