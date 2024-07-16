Families release photos of five female Israeli soldiers from their first days of captivity in Gaza

By Eugenia Yosef, CNN

(CNN) — The families of five female Israeli soldiers kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 have released photographs from their early days in captivity, urging Israel’s government to reach a deal that would secure the release of those still held in Gaza.

The women were Israel Defense Forces (IDF) observers stationed at an Israeli military base at Nahal Oz, which was stormed by Hamas militant groups during their attack on Israel last year.

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters said the families of the observers – Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev – have decided to allow the publication of photos taken during their first days being held by the militant group.

“The images reveal them bruised and wounded from the horrific abduction that the entire world witnessed,” the forum said.

In the pictures, Levy appears to have a badly bruised right eye. Another image shows four of the women sitting on bedding in a bare room; two of them, Gilboa and Ariev, have bandaged heads.

“The courageous decision by the parents to reveal these photos aims to bring them closer to embracing their daughters,” they said.

Graphic video showing the capture of the group was previously released in May by their families.

Hamas’ attack on Israel left around 1,200 people dead and saw more than 250 captured and taken hostage in the enclave. Following the attack, Israel launched a war in Gaza that has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“This reunion is just a deal away, a deal that would bring all 120 hostages home – the living for rehabilitation and the murdered and fallen for proper burial,” the forum said in its Tuesday statement.

“We demand that the Israeli government, and particularly its leader, look these girls in the eyes, try to imagine what they and all the hostages have endured for 284 days, and do everything possible to bring them home.”

Albert Ariev, the father of Karina Ariev, told a news conference that accompanied the release: “My little Karina, only 19 years old, is in Gaza. Today, you see footage of Karina and her friends in their first days of captivity. It’s so vivid – Karina sitting on a mattress on the floor, with an exhausted and desperate look.”

“Swelling in her hands indicates that Karina was bound for a long time. You see one frame, but in the video, you can see facial wounds likely caused by shrapnel when the terrorists invaded the shelter,” he said.

“All we are asking for is to have Karina back. There are also dead people there that need to be buried. The people demand that they all come back.”

Ariev urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Please don’t go abroad before this deal goes ahead.”

Netanyahu is under intense pressure to secure the release of more than 100 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas. Earlier Tuesday, he met with the families of other observers who were killed at the base, close to the northern Gaza Strip, which was overrun in Hamas’ attack last October, with 16 soldiers killed.

The prime minister’s office said the meeting lasted three hours. It said he had “listened attentively to the stories about the lives and heroism of each of the young women, felt the families’ pain, and heard their requests and demands for an investigation into the events and for the commemoration of their daughters.”

“The prime minister answered their questions and said that matters would be thoroughly checked and that the lessons would be learned at all levels, including in the intelligence, operations, military and diplomatic spheres.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.