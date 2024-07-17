Italian officials slam tourist who ‘mimicked sex acts’ on a statue of Bacchus in Florence

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome, Italy (CNN) — Italian officials are trying to identify a young woman who was filmed kissing, humping, and grinding against a statue of Bacchus, the God of wine and sensuality, in Florence over the weekend.

The country’s culture ministry and officials in Florence have expressed their fury over the incident after pictures went viral on social media, with the Florence mayor’s office calling it an act that “mimicked sex.”

Florence City Hall said the tourist had not been identified yet and suggested that she was “presumably in a state of inebriation.”

They said that if identified, she would be fined and could be banned from the city for life, in line with an ordinance that prohibits any sort of abuse of cultural heritage in the country.

The statue is a replica of the original created in the 16th century by sculptor Giambologna. The original is kept in the Bargello Museum in the centre of Florence.

