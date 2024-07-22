Five killed after gunman opens fire in Croatian care home, local media reports

By Radina Gigova and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Five people were killed after a gunman entered a home for the elderly in Croatia on Monday and opened fire, according to the country’s public broadcaster.

A man with a firearm entered a private home for the elderly in the town of Daruvar, about 75 miles east of the capital Zagreb, and opened fire on the people who were present, Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) reported.

Five of the victims died immediately and the number of injured is still unknown, according to HRT. State news agency HINA has reported that some of those injured are still receiving medical assistance.

The gunman ran away but was later arrested near a cafe, according to HINA.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not provided additional details, HRT said.

“We are appalled by the murder of five people” in the home for the elderly, Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said in a post on social media.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the recovery of the wounded. I expect the competent authorities to determine all the circumstances of the terrible crime,” Plenković said.

Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister Davor Božinović, Minister of Health Vili Beroš, and social policy minister Marin Piletić are travelling to Daruvar, the prime minister added.

