At least 10 dead including children as Israel blames Hezbollah for rocket attack in Golan Heights

By Lauren Izso, Catherine Nicholls, Eyad Kourdi and Andrew Raine, CNN

(CNN) — At least 10 people, including children, are dead after multiple rockets hit a village in the Golan Heights Saturday, in what Israeli authorities have described as the deadliest attack on Israeli citizens since October 7.

Israel blamed the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah for the attack in the Majdal Shams area, which also injured at least 29 people, saying it had identified “approximately 30 projectiles” crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Among the sites hit was a soccer field where children and teenagers had been playing, said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who described the attack as “the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7.”

Hezbollah, however, said it “firmly denies” firing the rockets.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog decried the attack as a “terrible and shocking disaster” and vowed Israel would “defend” its citizens.

“Hezbollah terrorists brutally attacked and murdered children today, whose only crime was going out to play soccer. They did not return,” he said in a post on X.

“The world cannot continue to sit in silence in the face of (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah’s terror attacks, which come at the behest of the empire of evil in Iran. The State of Israel will firmly defend its citizens and its sovereignty.”

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported that the fatalities included “teenagers and young adults” whose ages ranged from 10 to 20 years old. It said a further 29 people were injured, six of whom were in a serious condition.

Evacuation helicopters, ambulances and intensive care vehicles have been dispatched to the scene.

Idan Avshalom, a senior medic from MDA said, “We arrived at a soccer field and saw destruction and objects on fire. Injured people were lying on the grass and the sights were dire. We immediately began triaging the injured, some of the injured were sent to local clinics and our teams were also directed to the clinics. During the incident there were additional alerts and the medical treatment of the injured is still ongoing.”

Israeli police said that munitions have fallen in “multiple sites in the northern Golan.”

Police are “securing the area and searching for additional remnants to eliminate any further risk to the public,” the Police Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated on the situation and is holding a security consultation with his military secretary General Roman Gofman, his office said in a statement. It added he would hold a security situation assessment with all the heads of the defense establishment later today.

While the IDF has blamed the attack on Hezbollah, which has been involved in an increasing number of cross-border attacks with Israel in recent months, the militant group denied involvement in a statement on Telegram Saturday.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon firmly denies the allegations made by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms regarding the targeting of Majdal Shams,” it said.

“We confirm that the Islamic Resistance has no connection to the incident whatsoever and firmly denies all false claims in this regard,” the statement continued.

The Golan Heights are considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions. Israel seized the narrow strip of land from Syria in 1967 during the Six-Day War and annexed the land in 1981. There are approximately 53,000 people living in the Golan Heights, split almost evenly between Israeli settlers and Syrian Druze, as well as a small population of Alawites.

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.