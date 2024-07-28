Israeli attacks kill at least 19 Palestinians, including children, across Gaza

By Abeer Salman, Kareem El Damanhoury and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli attacks killed at least 19 Palestinians, including children, and injured numerous others across Gaza on Sunday, according to health officials and Gaza’s Civil Defense.

At least 10 people were killed in an airstrike on a house in central Khan Younis, a health official at the Nasser Hospital that received the casualties told CNN. CNN video shot at the hospital shows several body bags at the morgue and people carrying the wounded, including children.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said another airstrike hit tents in the Al-Mawasi area, which the Israeli military has designated a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians, killing at least four people. One of them was an infant girl that arrived at a nearby hospital, according to a statement by the Kuwait Specialized Field hospital.

Video obtained by CNN shows a graphic scene of a man holding the lifeless body of a decapitated child in bloodied clothes while walking toward the hospital in Khan Younis.

“My son, my son, my brother, his wife, his sister, and my sister are all gone,” he says as he walks toward the hospital entrance. “They struck a tent, I swear they struck a tent, my mother is gone.”

CNN is not distributing the video at this point due to its graphic nature.

In response to a CNN question about the attacks in Khan Younis, the Israeli military said it “follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm” and that it is “operating to dismantle Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities.”

Five other people were killed in attacks in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah, the Civil Defense spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Israel launched its war on Hamas in Gaza in retaliation to the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 others.

Since then, Israeli attacks have killed more than 39,000 people and injured over 90,000 others since October 7, according to figures by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

CNN cannot independently verify the death toll, partly because Gaza is inaccessible to the international media.

