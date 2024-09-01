Germany’s far-right party AfD set to win German state election in Thuringia, exit polls show

By Nadine Schmidt and Claudia Otto, CNN

Berlin (CNN) — For the first time since 1945 a German far-right party is projected to win in regional elections, exit polls show.

Founded in 2013, far-right Alternative für Deutschland – or Alternative for Germany (AfD) – is on track to claim victory in state parliamentary elections in the country’s eastern region of Thuringia, initial exit polls by German state broadcaster ZDF show.

AfD is projected to get 33.5% of the vote, well ahead of the conservative party Christian Democrats (CDU) with 24.5%, according to ZDF.

AfD co-chair Alice Weidel said on Sunday that this vote was “a rejection of the coalition government.”

“This is an even stronger result than in the last elections and, accordingly, we will of course emerge stronger from the elections,” she said.

“It is a rejection of this coalition and they should ask themselves whether they can continue to govern at all. The question should be raised for new elections. Because it can’t go on like this,” she added.

AfD would very unlikely be able to form a regional government, struggling to find allies in other parties.

Branches of the AfD are classified as suspected right-wing extremist by Germany’s intelligence agency and the party’s top candidate in Thuringia, Björn Höcke has been fined twice for using a Nazi slogan.

This is a developing story. More to come.

