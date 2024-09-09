Catherine, Princess of Wales, ‘doing what I can to stay cancer free’ after finishing chemotherapy



CNN

By Max Foster and Christian Edwards, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she has completed her chemotherapy and is “doing what I can to stay cancer free,” as she plans to return gradually to public life in the coming months.

Catherine, who revealed in March she has been diagnosed with cancer, said in a highly personal video released Monday that she is entering a “new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The princess, known as Kate, has made just two public appearances since her diagnosis, which came after she underwent major abdominal surgery shortly after Christmas.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” said Kate, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” she continued. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

In a video message showing scenes from the English summer, Kate, William and their three children – Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George – are seen walking through forests, picnicking, playing among sand dunes and wading in the sea.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she says in the video, filmed last month in Norfolk, on England’s eastern coast. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” Kate says in the video message.

She said she is looking forward to returning to work and will be “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” keeping a light schedule to allow her to recover fully.

She is expected to attend the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London in November, honoring those who have served in war.

Kensington Palace initially said Kate’s surgery had been for a non-cancerous abdominal condition but, following frenzied speculation about her wellbeing and prolonged absence from public life, Kate revealed her diagnosis in a video message in March.

Her diagnosis stunned the country, coming just weeks after King Charles III announced in February that he had also been diagnosed with cancer. Neither royal has specified the type of cancer for which they are receiving treatment.

In her initial announcement, Kate stressed she had been advised to undergo a course of “preventative” chemotherapy. Preventative chemotherapy is often used after surgery as an “adjuvant” therapy, to weaken the chances of cancer returning, Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, previously told CNN.

In June, Kate said she was making “good progress” in her recovery and that she expected her treatment to continue “for a few more months.”

The next day – making her first public appearance since Christmas Day – Kate joined Charles and family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, marking the monarch’s official birthday.

Before her appearance at the ceremony, Kate said she was making “good progress” in her recovery and that she expected her treatment to continue “for a few more months.”

In July, she received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final with her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Kate’s announcement as “wonderful news” and will “continue to offer all love, thoughts and support to the princess on her continued path to full recovery,” a royal source told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.