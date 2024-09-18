Ukraine claims to have destroyed large Russian ammunition depot in overnight drone attack

By Niamh Kennedy, Maria Kostenko and Victoria Butenko, CNN

(CNN) — A Ukrainian drone attack launched overnight succeeded in destroying an ammunition depot in the western Russian region of Tver, a source from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) told CNN on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian defense ministry-operated warehouse in Toropets, which was storing Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition, the source said.

Large fires broke out from the debris of drones repelled by local air defenses, the regional government said, prompting the governor, Igor Rudenya, to order a partial evacuation of the area during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Videos circulating on social media, verified by CNN, showed loud detonations and multiple buildings in the depot complex on fire.

Rudenya made the call to evacuate so emergency services at the scene could work fully to bring the blazes under control, the local government said in a post on its official Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian security source told CNN that attacks of this nature are being used “methodically” to reduce Russia’s missile potential, adding that plans for further attacks on “similar” Russian military facilities are “proceeding.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.