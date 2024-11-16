Israel pounds southern Beirut as Hezbollah considers fresh ceasefire proposal

By Mostafa Salem, Eyad Kourdi and Charbel Mallo, CNN

Abu Dhabi (CNN) — Intense Israeli strikes targeted areas of Beirut’s southern suburbs Saturday as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah considered its response to a fresh ceasefire proposal.

The strikes marked the fifth straight day of Israeli attacks on the Dayiyeh region of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. Lebanon’s National News Agency said three areas were hit.

Large plumes of smoke were rising from the heavily damaged buildings, according to videos geolocated by CNN. It remains unclear if there were casualties from the strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had targeted Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, accusing the Iran-backed group of embedding itself within the civilian population. It issued evacuation orders across several locations ahead of the attacks.

Israel has intensified its strikes on the capital and expanded its ground operation in southern Lebanon in recent days. The heavy strikes coincide with revived negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The US ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, relayed a new US-Israeli ceasefire proposal to the Lebanese government on Thursday night, a Lebanese official familiar with the discussions told CNN.

The latest proposal is the first to be submitted by the US and Israel since a temporary ceasefire was negotiated in late September. Those efforts were upended when Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a major bombing attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Authorities are “optimistic” that Hezbollah will agree to the terms of the agreement and expect to submit an official response to the latest proposal next Monday, the Lebanese official said. But Hezbollah is yet to respond.

It remains unclear if the intensified strikes across Lebanon will influence the ceasefire negotiations. On Thursday alone, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least 59 individuals throughout Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Most of the strikes have been in Shia-majority areas where Hezbollah wields influence, but Israel has also struck buildings housing displaced families well outside areas of the militant group’s dominance.

Meanwhile Hezbollah has continued systematically firing projectiles onto areas in northern Israel. At least 60 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel on Saturday, the IDF said.

Israel launched a major offensive in Lebanon in mid-September following months of tit-for-tat border attacks, which started when Hezbollah attacked Israel in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza. Returning 60,000 civilians to their homes in northern Israel has become a political imperative for the Israeli leadership.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.