South Korean commander apologizes, calls himself ‘incompetent’ during night of martial law

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A commander of South Korea’s special forces has apologized for ordering his troops to storm parliament last week after martial law was declared, saying he placed them in “grave danger.”

Col. Kim Hyun-tae, commander of South Korea’s 707 Special Task Force, described himself to reporters at a Monday briefing as an “incompetent and irresponsible commander” when he authorized troops to storm the National Assembly during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law.

“I ordered the deployment to the National Assembly. As the on-site commander for the 197 troops involved, I was the first to arrive by a helicopter. I instructed them to seal the building, engage in physical confrontations at the front and rear gates, break windows, and enter the premises,” he said.

“If such orders had been given in combat, everyone would have died,” he added. “These troops are the most tragic victims of this situation. They are not guilty. Their only fault lies in following the orders of an incompetent commander. Please forgive them.”

Kim also blamed the country’s former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun for “exploiting” soldiers during the chaotic night.

South Koreans watched in disbelief when President Yoon declared martial law in a shocking televised announcement late Tuesday. Defying the military decree, protesters gathered outside to demand Yoon’s resignation.

In a night of high drama, lawmakers forced their way past nearly 300 troops deployed outside the National Assembly building, and unanimously voted to block the decree, which the president was legally bound to obey – effectively reversing the president’s unilateral order.

One of the defining scenes to emerge from the night was a video of journalist-turned-politician An Gwi-ryeong grabbing a soldier’s gun as lawmakers faced off against troops who had blocked their way into the parliament building.

Kim pleaded for understanding and forgiveness for his soldiers, who he said were merely following his commands.

“Right now, my troops are suffering immensely, and their families – wives and children – are watching this unfold in agony,” he said.

Kim added he would accept full responsibility for his actions and face any legal consequences: “I will bear the burden for everything they have done.”

South Korea’s national police are investigating Yoon, former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and other top officials for alleged treason. Kim Yong-hyun was detained by prosecutors on Sunday.

The night of extraordinary events sent shock waves across the country and the world.

The declaration of a military emergency, though lasting six hours, was met with shock and anger across the country, which remains deeply scarred by the brutality of martial law imposed during decades of military dictatorship before it won a long, bloody fight for democracy in the 1980s.

While Yoon survived an impeachment vote in an opposition-led parliament on Saturday, his political survival hangs in tatters. His party said they will seek Yoon’s resignation and urged the president to be suspended from duties to protect the country from “grave danger.”

