Suicide bombing in Kabul kills Taliban refugee minister

By Masoud Popalzai and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — The Taliban’s refugee minister was killed in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, the interior ministry said.

Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of current Taliban Interior Minister Sarajuddin Haqqani, who leads the powerful Haqqani network.

On Wednesday, a suicide bomber disguised himself as a visitor to the Ministry of Refugees compound, detonating his bomb as Haqqani was signing paperwork, a ministry spokesperson told CNN.

He is the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power three years ago.

In 2011, the United States classified Khalil Haqqani as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, offering a reward of up to $5 million for information related to him. He is also on the United Nations Security Council’s 1988 Sanctions List.

The Haqqani network has carried out a string of major attacks during the country’s war and tensions have emerged between them and the Taliban.

