Putin ducks question on retaking Kursk, insisting Russia making progress in Ukraine during year-end news conference

(CNN) — President Vladimir Putin declined to say when Russian forces would retake the southern Kursk region from Ukraine, insisting that they were making advances “along the entire frontline,” as he began his year-end news conference.

The Moscow event on Thursday consists of a public Q&A session combined with a public phone-in, which Putin stages annually to show his sweeping control of all aspects of the country.

Asked about Russia’s southern Kursk, where Kyiv’s forces are fighting to hold onto settlements following a surprise incursion launched in August, Putin declined to commit to stating when Russia would recapture the whole region – but promised it would happen.

“I cannot and do not want to name a specific date when they will push [the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region],” he said.

“Our guys are fighting, there is a battle going on right now, and serious battles. It is unclear why, there was no military sense in the Ukrainian Armed Forces entering the Kursk region, or holding on there now as they are doing, throwing their best units there to be slaughtered. But nevertheless, it is happening.”

He added, “We will definitely push them out, there is no other way.”

In response to a question on how Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – which in Russia is referred to euphemistically as the “special military operation” – was going, Putin said the “situation is changing dramatically,” as the war approaches its third year.

“Movement is going on along the entire front line, every day.”

He continued: “And as I already said, we are not talking about advancing 100-200-300 meters. Our fighters are taking and returning territory in square kilometers. I want to emphasize – every day.”

His answer comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in an interview published Wednesday that Ukraine lacks the strength to take back all its territory occupied by Russia.

Russian forces failed to capture the capital Kyiv in the early weeks of the war, but the war in the east of Ukraine has turned into a costly and brutal war of attrition.

Ukrainian forces remain in the Kursk region but have slowly ceded ground to Russian forces there. Kyiv has said North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian troops there have suffered heavy losses.

Putin did not mention North Korean troops in his reply to the caller, but promised that housing and infrastructure damaged or destroyed in the fighting would be restored.

“I understand that there is nothing good about what is happening to you,” the Russian leader said. “People are suffering heavy losses, hardships, and daily inconveniences, especially those related to children. But rest assured, we will do everything necessary. We will restore everything.”

The annual event allows citizens and journalists to ask the Russian president questions directly, providing a glimpse into Putin’s views on critical matters, and gives the Kremlin leader a platform to showcase his main talking points and address both domestic and international issues. The marathon sessions in the past have lasted well over four hours.

This year’s conference comes amid mounting economic challenges, ongoing tensions over the war on Ukraine, and increased scrutiny on Russia’s international and domestic policies as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.

