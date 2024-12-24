Thousands of liters of chemicals dumped into Brazilian river during deadly bridge collapse

By Mauricio Torres and Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Brazilian authorities are investigating after a bridge collapsed Sunday, killing at least four people and sending trucks loaded with sulfuric acid and pesticides plunging into a river, raising concerns about water contamination.

More than a dozen people are missing after the 533-meter-long Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira bridge – which connects the northeastern cities of Estreito and Aguiarnópolis – gave way. Four trucks, three cars, and three motorbikes fell into the Tocantins River, according to the state-run Agencia Brasil news agency.

Three women and one man died in the collapse, Agencia Brasil reported, citing the Maranhão Fire Department.

The trucks were carrying about 25,000 liters of pesticides and 76 tons of sulfuric acid, according to the National Agency for Water and Basic Sanitation, raising concerns about environmental damage. Authorities warned residents not to drink or bathe in the river’s water.

CNN Brazil reported that the search for the missing was suspended because of the sulfuric acid in the river.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent his condolences to the families of the victims in a post to social media Monday, and said his government will support local authorities in dealing with the emergency.

Brazil’s National Department of Transport Infrastructure has opened an investigation into the cause of the collapse, the government said in a statement.

The Navy will also deploy equipment and boats to continue the search for the 13 people who are missing, the government said.

The government also said it will hire a new company for the design and construction of a new bridge that will be ready in about a year.

