Skip to Content
CNN - World

South Korean court approves arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol

<i>South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul
South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul
By
New
Published 6:48 PM

By Yoonjung Seo, Gawon Bae and Chris Lau, CNN

Seoul (CNN) — A South Korean court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was stripped of his presidential powers just weeks ago over his short-lived martial law decree that threw the country into political chaos.

This is the first time a sitting South Korean president has faced an arrest warrant granted by a court.

South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach Yoon on December 14 in an extraordinary rebuke that came about after his own ruling party turned on him following his refusal to resign.

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency said the Seoul Western District Court granted the warrant for Yoon, who is facing a probe on charges of abuse of authority and orchestrating a rebellion after he announced martial law on December 3.

The arrest warrant was issued after Yoon, a former prosecutor, had refused to answer three summonses by investigators in recent weeks asking for his cooperation, according to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO).

The CIO said an arrest warrant must usually be executed within seven days but can be extended.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content