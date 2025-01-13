Top ICJ judge Nawaf Salam named Lebanon’s next prime minister

By Tamara Qiblawi, CNN

(CNN) — The top judge at the International Court of Justice Nawaf Salam has been designated Lebanon’s next prime minister in a surprising turnaround for the crisis-ridden country.

On Monday, the office of newly minted President Joseph Aoun asked Salam to form a government, after the judge was endorsed by a large majority of lawmakers during consultations with Aoun.

Aoun’s election and Salam’s designation mark the end of a more than two-year long stalemate with a presidential vacuum and a cabinet operating in a day-to-day caretaker capacity.

The consultations over the country’s next prime minister were triggered by Aoun’s election in parliament on Thursday, following a robust push from Saudi Arabia.

Salam is widely viewed as a reformist. He is a Sunni Muslim – the only sect allowed the position of prime minister – and was a candidate for the premiership twice before in recent years.

The judge rose to international prominence last year after he was elected head of the ICJ, presiding over South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide and other tribunals.

Some media outlets likened Salam’s designation to a “tsunami.” He put himself forward as a candidate on Sunday morning, according to local media reports. Prior to that, incumbent caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was widely viewed as the most likely contender for the post.

Salam’s designation is a blow to Hezbollah and its allies Amal, known as the Shia duo, who are believed to have supported Mikati. Speaking to reporters, Hezbollah parliamentary bloc leader Mohammad Raad said the move to designate Salam sowed “division” in the country, and said he hoped the cabinet would respect the country’s confessional power-sharing “pact.”

Unofficially, Lebanon’s major sects – Muslims from Sunni and Shia sects as well as Christians – must all be represented in cabinet.

No Shia lawmakers endorsed the prime minister designate, putting Nawaf on a potential collision course as he tries to form a government in the next few weeks.

