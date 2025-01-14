Mario Monti Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of economist and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Personal

Birth date: March 19, 1943

Birth place: Varese, Italy

Marriage: Elsa Monti

Children: Giovanni and Federica

Education: Bocconi University, Milan, degree in economics, 1965; Post graduate studies at Yale University

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts

Nicknamed Super Mario.

Founding president of Bruegel, a think tank for economic policy.

Timeline

1970-1979 – Economics professor at the University of Turin.

1978-1994 – Writes economic commentary for Corriere della Sera, a daily newspaper.

1989-1994 – Rector of Bocconi University.

1994 – Becomes president of Bocconi University.

1995-1999 – Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Internal Market, Financial Services and Financial Integration Customs, and Taxation.

1999-2004 – Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Competition.

2001 – As the European Commission’s competition commissioner, Monti engineers the Commission’s block of GE’s $42 billion acquisition of Honeywell International.

2004 – The European Commission fines Microsoft more than $600 million for being in violation of EU competition law.

2005-2011 – International adviser to Goldman Sachs.

November 9, 2011 – Is named senator for life by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.

November 16, 2011 – Is sworn in as Italy’s prime minister.

December 21, 2012 – Monti resigns.

February 24-25, 2013 – Monti’s bloc comes in fourth in parliamentary elections.

June 2013-November 2022 – Resumes his role as president of Bocconi University, a position he had given up when he became prime minister.

