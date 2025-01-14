Princess of Wales returns to cancer hospital to personally thank staff

By Max Foster and Caitlin Danaher, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales carried out a deeply personal engagement on Tuesday, visiting the London hospital where she underwent cancer treatment to express her gratitude to the staff who supported her over the past year.

The Princess of Wales made the poignant visit to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in Chelsea, west London, where she met medical teams and spoke to patients who are currently receiving treatment, Kensington Palace said.

The palace also announced Catherine will become joint patron of the specialist cancer center, alongside her husband, Prince William.

Tuesday’s unannounced visit was her first solo engagement of the year as the royal continues a phased return to her public duties.

“The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

The royal, who is also known as Kate, stepped back from her public duties last year to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer. In September, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy, and said she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

Prince William last week praised his wife and mother of their three children as she celebrated her 43rd birthday, saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable.”

The Royal Marsden was the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education when it first opened in 1851. Today, the facility remains a world-leading cancer center.

Prince William has held the role of president of the hospital since 2007, a role that previously belonged to his late mother, Diana.

As joint royal patron, it is understood that Kate will support the hospital’s work in advancing cancer research, treatment and care as well as learning more about how it can benefit patients in the future.

“We are incredibly fortunate to receive Royal Patronage – it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families,” the hospital’s chief executive, Cally Palmer, said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.