British bishop retires days after sexual assault allegations

(CNN) — A British bishop announced his retirement on Thursday, days after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Channel 4 News reported Tuesday that John Perumbalath, the Bishop of Liverpool, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and harassing a fellow bishop.

While Perumbalath denied the accusations, senior leadership at the Diocese of Liverpool called his position “untenable,” writing in a Wednesday statement that he should “step aside from all ministry in the Diocese of Liverpool” while investigations are conducted.

“Since those allegations were made I have consistently maintained that I have not done anything wrong and continue to do so,” Perumbalath said in his resignation letter.

“I do not wish this story to become a distraction for this incredible diocese and its people whom it has been an honor and joy to serve,” he said. “This is not a resignation occasioned by fault or by any admission of liability.”

On Thursday, the leadership at the Diocese of Liverpool said that Perumbalath’s resignation was a “step for the good” of the diocese.

“This is a deeply painful situation, and we hold all concerned in our prayers,” the leadership said in a statement. “We continue working hard to support all those who have been affected by this story; and to support our clergy, congregations and staff as their ministry continues.”

The Church of England has been rocked by a number of scandals related to sexual abuse in recent months. In November, Justin Welby resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury over his handling of a child abuse case.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has traditionally held the role of “first among equals” leader of the Anglican Communion, which includes the Episcopal Church in the United States.

Following Welby’s resignation, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell has taken over as the temporary leader of the Church of England. He will be in charge until a new Archbishop of Canterbury is appointed, a process that is expected to take a number of months.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, has also recently faced calls to resign over his handling of a separate sexual abuse case. On Thursday, Cottrell said he acknowledged Perumbalath’s resignation, writing in a statement that his “thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those who have been affected by this situation.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

