Tourist trampled to death by elephant while reportedly trying to save his grandchild at South Africa park

Atlanta (CNN) — A 59-year-old male tourist was trampled to death by an elephant while reportedly trying to save his grandchild at Kruger National Park in South Africa last weekend, according to a statement from the park.

Eyewitnesses say the man and his family parked close to the Malelane reception area near Crocodile River when the children ran past a bridge into the bush and an elephant from a nearby herd charged at them, South African National Parks (SANParks) said.

He “rushed to assist the children and that is when he was chased and trampled by one of the animals. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene” on January 25, the park said in a statement Monday.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed from eMkhondo, a town located southeast of Johannesburg in Mpumalanga province, South Africa.

He was reportedly trying to save his grandchild, SANParks told CNN on Friday.

“On the day of the incident, the animal responsible for the death could not be identified as there were several of them in the vicinity and they immediately moved away while people were trying to save the life of the deceased,” SANParks said in the statement.

“SANParks would like to reiterate that the incident is regrettable and unfortunate, but calls on the public to refrain from speculating, until the police have finalised their report and to allow the family to mourn their loved one in dignity,” the statement added.

South African Police are investigating the incident. They referred CNN to SANParks for updates on the case. SANParks said it is fully cooperating with police and will not have an update until police have handed over their final report.

“Management continues to offer heartfelt condolences to the Ammed family and wishes them strength in this difficult time,” the park said.

