Zelensky warns the days of America’s guaranteed support for Europe are over

(CNN) — Ukraine’s president has warned the days of guaranteed US support for Europe are over, as he urged the continent to band together to create a united army and foreign policy.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in a week when a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump raised fears in Kyiv that it was being frozen out of negotiations, with the White House also downplaying the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO.

“A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot,” Zelensky said in a robust speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“The old days are over – when America supported Europe just because it always had,” he added.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on stage at the security conference, Zelensky conceded that he was “not happy” that Trump’s first call was with Putin. The Ukrainian leader warned that it would be even “more dangerous” however if Trump meets with the Russian president before him.

Trump hasn’t provided any commitment to meeting Zelensky first, the Ukrainian president told CNN. The US president did however understand the need to “meet urgently” to discuss “concrete plans” to end the war, Zelensky added.

He spoke the day after US Vice President JD Vance eviscerated America’s European allies at the security conference, in a speech that barely touched on the issue of Ukraine and a potential settlement of Russia.

Zelensky called for a united European army, as he acknowledged that the United States may not continue to provide military support as it once did.

“Let’s be honest – now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say ‘No’ to Europe on issues that threaten it. Many leaders have talked about Europe that needs its own military – an Army of Europe,” he said.

“Yesterday here in Munich, the US vice president made it clear – decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending. From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that,” Zelensky said.

Later in his speech, Zelensky accused Putin of aiming to “carve up the world” through one-on-one talks with Trump.

“Next Putin will try to get the US president standing on Red Square on May 9 this year, not as a respected leader, but as a prop in his own performance, we don’t need that,” he said.

In an exchange which prompted laughter from the crowd, Zelensky also admitted to having told Trump that Putin is afraid of him.

“I told Trump that Putin is afraid of him and he heard me. And now Putin knows,” Zelensky said wryly.

The Ukrainian president added that Putin appears to be the biggest influence on NATO and reiterated that peace talks on ending the conflict could not go ahead without Kyiv’s involvement.

“Right now, the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin – because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions,” Zelensky said.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement. And the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” he added.

“No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions about Europe without Europe. Europe must have a seat at the table when decisions about Europe are being made,” Zelensky continued.

Following Zelensky’s speech, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Europe “urgently needs a plan of action” concerning Ukraine, or risk other global players deciding its future.

“This plan must be prepared now. There’s no time to lose,” Tusk said in a post on X.

