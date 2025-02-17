Mexican singer-songwriter Paquita la del Barrio dies at 77

By Ivonne Valdés, CNN en Español

(CNN) — Famed Mexican singer-songwriter Paquita la del Barrio has died at the age of 77, her team announced Monday in a statement on Instagram.

“Rest in peace, your music and legacy will always live in our hearts,” the statement said, asking for space so that her family can “live their grief in privacy.”

The artist, whose real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas, was born in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz in 1947. Her best-known songs were known for lyrics that called out men in broken romantic relationships.

Erick Beltrán contributed to this report