Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveils As Ever lifestyle brand

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has relaunched her lifestyle brand, naming it As Ever and unveiling a new website featuring what appears to be a rare photo of her daughter, Lilibet.

The former “Suits” star announced the news in a post on Instagram Monday.

“I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about,” she said in a video on the social platform.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

She said she’d secured the new business name in 2022 and had been waiting to share the news publicly.

“It’s called As Ever. As Ever essentially means as it’s always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can,” she added.

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the first product from American Riviera Orchard in April 2024, sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers and friends.

Yet information on the brand has remained limited since, with a sparse website and an Instagram account featuring just nine posts that together form a large version of its logo.

Meghan assured followers on Monday that there will continue to be fruit preserves as part of As Ever, saying, “I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam.”

The As Ever news comes two weeks before the launch of “With Love, Meghan,” the Netflix lifestyle series produced by and starring the duchess.

A sun-soaked tribute to breezy Southern California living, the series was scheduled to launch on January 15. However, it was delayed until March 4 due to the deadly wildfires that devastated the region early this year.

Her new series is produced, in part, by Archewell Productions, her company with Prince Harry.

Netflix has worked with the couple on other nonfiction series, including “Harry & Meghan,” which peeled back the curtain on their relationship with the royal family and their move to the United States after they stepped down from their royal duties.

The duchess also revealed in her post on Monday that Netflix had become a partner in her business.

