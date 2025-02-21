Skip to Content
Berlin police arrest suspect after Holocaust memorial incident

By Billy Stockwell and Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Berlin police have arrested a suspect near the city’s Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, after an “incident” left one man seriously injured on Friday night.

“Our forces have arrested a suspect near the crime scene. The person is still being checked,” police said in a statement posted on X.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing.

Police earlier said that the incident left one man “seriously injured by an unknown person.”

The victim was injured with a sharp object, police told CNN. Authorities believe the suspect acted alone, based on witness testimony.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

