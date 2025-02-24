Russia says it’s open to economic cooperation with US on rare earth minerals and energy

By Max Saltman, Katharina Krebs and Matthew Chance, CNN

(CNN) — Russia says it is open for economic cooperation with the United States, including on energy and mining rare earth minerals.

Moscow’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was in “serious discussions” with Russia about ending its war with Ukraine and was “trying to do some economic development deals” with Moscow, noting its “massive rare earth” deposits.

The comments also follow discussions between the US and Ukraine, in which Trump has demanded access to nearly half of Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for military aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow was ready to work with American companies to mine rare earth mineral deposits in both Russia, and parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine, while his special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev, told CNN the country was open to economic cooperation on matters including energy.

“I want to stress that we certainly have much more of such resources than Ukraine,” Putin said of Russia’s rare earth deposits in an interview with state media correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

“Russia is one of the leading countries when it comes to rare metal reserves. By the way, as for new territories, we are also ready to attract foreign partners – there are certain reserves there too,” Putin said, in an apparent reference to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

He added that Russia would be willing to sell “about 2 million tons” of aluminum to the US market if the US lifted sanctions restricting the import of Russian metals.

Putin also said Trump’s approach to Russia and Ukraine has been “based not so much on emotions as on cold calculation, on a rational approach to the current situation.”

Meanwhile, Dmitriev – who attended discussions with the US in Saudi Arabia last week – told CNN that Russia was “open for US-Russia economic cooperation and believes such cooperation is key for a more resilient global economy.”

In a statement to CNN, Dmitriev said the first stage of such cooperation would include energy, but gave no further details.

The statements by Putin and his special envoy came the same day as Trump boasted about his ability to make a deal that could end the war between Russia and Ukraine during a joint press conference with the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I’ve spoken to President Putin, and my people are dealing with him constantly, and his people in particular, and they want to do something,” Trump said during the conference at the White House.

“I mean, that’s what I do. I do deals. My whole life is deals. That’s all I know, is deals. And I know when somebody wants to make it and when somebody doesn’t,” Trump added.

Ukraine has said previously that it wants security guarantees from the US as part of any deal – something the US president has so far refused to be drawn on.

Later, when asked what makes him think he can trust Putin, Trump responded: “I think it’s to the very much benefit of Russia to make a deal and to go on with – go on with leading Russia in a very positive way. That’s what you have to do.

“I really believe that he wants to make a deal,” Trump said of Putin. “Maybe I’m wrong, but I believe he wants to make a deal.

CNN’s Lauren Kent and Michael Williams contributed to this report.

