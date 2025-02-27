Days ahead of ceasefire expiry, Israel says it won’t withdraw from Gaza-Egypt border

By Mick Krever, Dana Karni and Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — Israel will not withdraw its forces from the Gaza-Egypt border as would be required under a potential second phase of a ceasefire with Hamas, according to an Israeli source.

“We will not exit the Philadelphi Corridor,” the source told CNN, referring to the 14-kilometer (8-mile) strip along the border. “We will not allow Hamas murderers to roam again with trucks and rifles on our borders, and we will not let them strengthen themselves again through smuggling.”

The announcement comes days before the first phase of the Israel-Hamas hostage-ceasefire agreement is set to expire, and just hours after Hamas handed over the final hostages due for release under the first phase.

CNN is asking Hamas and Egypt, one of the mediators in the truce negotiations, for comment.

Talks on extending a 42-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas into a second phase were meant to have started more than three weeks ago but it is unclear whether they have begun. The first phase – which has seen the release of 38 hostages held by Hamas and thousands of Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel – expires on Saturday.

The Israeli military took control of the corridor adjacent to the Egyptian border in May. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that controlling the border is critical to Israel’s security.

The second phase of the ceasefire would require Israel to withdraw all its forces from Gaza – including from the Egyptian border. Hamas would then be required to release all living hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners.

After handing over the final four deceased hostages due for release overnight into Thursday, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to start talks on a second phase.

“Any attempts by Netanyahu and his government to backtrack on the agreement and obstruct it will only lead to more suffering for the prisoners and their families,” Hamas said, referring to the hostages.

The Israeli prime minister plans to hold security discussions on Thursday, “at the end of which a decision will be made whether to send a delegation to continue negotiations on the second stage – and what mandate to give the delegation,” the source told CNN.

Netanyahu would prefer to simply extend the ceasefire’s first phase and secure the release of more hostages without having to withdraw from Gaza, an Israeli source familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday, saying that the government is trying to prolong the first phase “by as much as possible” in the hope of achieving that.

