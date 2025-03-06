Skip to Content
Christopher Lee Fast Facts

Published 12:05 PM

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at British actor Christopher Lee.

Personal:
Birth date: May 27, 1922

Death date: June 7, 2015

Birthplace: London, England

Birth name: Christopher Frank Carandini Lee

Father: Geoffrey Lee, a professional soldier

Mother: Contessa Estelle Marie Carandini di Sarzano

Marriage: Birgit “Gitte” Kroencke Lee (March 17, 1961 – June 7, 2015, his death)

Children: Christina Ericka, November 23, 1963

Military Service: Royal Air Force and Special Forces, 1941-1946, Flight Lieutenant

Other Facts:
Speaks four languages: French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Worked with British Intelligence in World War II.

Only member of the cast of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy who met author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Lee is a distant relative by his mother’s second marriage, to Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond.

Timeline:
1939-1941 Works as an office clerk until joining the RAF during World War II.

1947 Joins the Rank Organization acting school, often called “The Charm School,” a British program that groomed new acting talent.

1948 First movie “Corridor of Mirrors” is released.

1957 Begins working with Hammer Film Productions, the start of his horror film career. “The Curse of Frankenstein” is released that same year.

1958“Horror of Dracula” is released, the first time Lee portrays Count Dracula.

1965 The first of Dr. Fu Manchu movies, “The Face of Fu Manchu,” is released.

1974 Appears as James Bond’s nemesis in “The Man with the Golden Gun”.

1977 His autobiography, “Tall, Dark and Gruesome,” is published.

2001 In recognition of his contributions to film, he receives the Commander of the Order of the British Empire award.

2002 Stars in two of the year’s top grossing movies, “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.”

2003 His autobiography is re-released with a new title, “Lord of Misrule: The Autobiography of Christopher Lee.”

2009 Is made a Knight of the British Empire.

February 2011 Receives the Academy Fellowship, the highest honor, at the Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

2012 Reprises his role as Saruman from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy in part one of “The Hobbit” trilogy, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.”

May 27, 2013 – Releases his “100 percent heavy metal” album, “Charlemagne: The Omens of Death”, a follow-up to the more symphonic “Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross from 2010.

December 2013 – Releases a second heavy metal Christmas album, “A Heavy Metal Christmas Too,” a follow-up to his 2012 “A Heavy Metal Christmas.”

June 7, 2015 – Christopher Lee passes away after being hospitalized for respiratory issues and heart failure.

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

