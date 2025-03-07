Hamas says ready to maintain direct talks with US but accuses Trump of double standards

Mohammed al Sawalhi, Eyad Kourdi and Abeer Salman

(CNN) — A senior Hamas figure in Gaza has accused US President Donald Trump of “blatant double standards” in his demand for the immediate release of hostages still held in Gaza – but told CNN that Hamas’ direct meetings with US officials “aim to achieve stability in the region.”

Mushir al-Masri was speaking to CNN from Gaza after the White House confirmed it had negotiated directly with Hamas with the aim of securing the release of hostages in Gaza, breaking a long-standing US policy of not talking to groups it deems to be terrorist organizations.

The comments also come with the Gaza ceasefire hanging by a thread, after Israel blocked vital aid into enclave in an attempt to pressure Hamas to reverse its rejection of a revised proposal to extend the truce.

Masri told CNN Thursday that “any meetings held with the American side aim to achieve stability in the region, to end the war on the Gaza Strip, and to stop the aggression against our Palestinian people.”

He said “stability can only be achieved through an agreement with Hamas. I believe that meetings with the American side aim to achieve this goal.”

Since the October 7 terror attack, Israel has refused to hold direct talks with Hamas and vowed to eliminate the group. Following news of the talks between and US and the militant group, Israel said it “expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas” without saying what its position was.

Masri said that Hamas wanted to resolve the issue of American-Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for the start of negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire, in which the remaining live hostages would be released in return for a sustainable end to the fighting.

Only one living American hostage, Edan Alexander, is believed to remain in Gaza. The group also holds four dead Americans. At least 12 dual US-Israelis are thought to have been captured on October 7.

He said that Trump “speaks about Israeli prisoners, who are only a few dozen, while ignoring the nearly 10,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.”

Israel has been pushing Hamas to extend the initial phase of the ceasefire and release more hostages without providing any firm commitment to withdraw its forces and move to ending the war.

Despite the talks between Hamas and the US, there has been no letup in Trump’s threats to Hamas. On Thursday it was posted on his Truth Social site account that Hamas should release all hostages now or there would be “hell to pay.”

The US envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, raised the specter Thursday of American military action in Gaza, telling reporters at the White House that it was “unclear” what would happen if Hamas does not comply with American demands to release hostages.

“I think there’s going to be some action taken,” he said. “It could be jointly with the Israelis. It’s unclear right now. But I think Hamas has an opportunity to act reasonably. To do what’s right. And then walk out.”

Masri, who is also a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council representing North Gaza, said Trump’s recent threats were “designed to provide a safe cover for the occupation to commit further acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.” He urged the Trump administration not to become a “replica” of the Biden administration in its support for Israel.

Masri told CNN: “It is fundamental that a mediator remains neutral, stands in the middle, and works to bridge the gap between the parties…Unfortunately, this is not what we see from the US administration.”

He claimed that “the US administration, through its blatant bias toward Israel, positions itself as a party to the conflict rather than a mediator.”

“Threats and intimidation will not be effective. Attempts to forcibly displace the people of Gaza are futile,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly said that the Palestinian population in Gaza must leave the territory so the US can take ownership of it and build a Middle Eastern “riviera.”

The-CNN-Wire

