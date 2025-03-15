Nine killed in Israeli attack in northern Gaza, ministry of health says

By Ibrahim Dahman and Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, the enclave’s ministry of health said Saturday, making it the deadliest incident since the ceasefire went into effect in January.

Multiple people, some with critical injuries, have been transported to Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, the ministry added.

The Israeli military said Saturday that two “terrorists” had been targeted in the area of Beit Lahia as they were “operating a drone that posed a threat to IDF troops.”

“Later, a number of additional terrorists collected the drone operating equipment and entered a vehicle. The IDF struck the terrorists,” the military added.

Israeli military operations inside Gaza have continued since the ceasefire began, but there has been a decline in casualties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.