Pope Francis came so close to death that medical team considered stopping treatment

(CNN) — The medical staff looking after Pope Francis considered stopping his treatment so he could die, according to the lead doctor, while the 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized with a drawn-out respiratory illness.

Professor Sergio Alfieri told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera the most critical moment came on February 28 when the pope had a breathing crisis and inhaled his own vomit.

“We had to choose whether to stop and let him go or force it and try with all the drugs and therapies possible, running the very high risk of damaging other organs. And in the end, we took this path,” Alfieri said.

Alfieri, who led the team at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, said the decision to continue with treatment was made by Francis’ nurse. “The Holy Father always decides. He delegated all kinds of health care choices to Massimiliano Strappetti, his personal health care assistant who knows perfectly well the Pontiff’s wishes.”

He reportedly told Alfieri: “Try everything, we won’t give up. That’s what we all thought too. And no one gave up.”

Francis left the hospital on March 23 after 38 days in hospital, the longest since his election as pope 12 years ago. The pontiff had a number of breathing crises during his time in hospital, with Alfieri previously saying that two of them put the pope’s life in danger.

During his stay, the Vatican provided an extraordinary and unprecedented level of detail about Francis’ condition.

Alfieri said this was the pope’s decision and that the Vatican’s bulletins were prepared by the medical team with some additions from Francis’ personal secretaries.

“From the first day, he asked us to tell him the truth and he wanted us to tell the truth about his condition. Nothing was ever changed or omitted.”

Francis has returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he will receive treatment including mobility and respiratory-related physiotherapy, especially for voice recovery, and engage in personal prayer, according to the Vatican.

Doctors also advised the pope to have 24-hour medical care, including oxygen therapy, and in case of any emergencies.

The pope will return to work gradually. He has shown determination to recover, already resuming some duties and signing documents. Francis has not led the Angelus prayer for the past seven Sundays, but has still offered reflections every week – most recently calling for “peace” in war-torn regions.

“You have continued to pray for me with so much patience and perseverance. Thank you so much. I also pray for you,” he said in a post on X on Sunday. “Let us pray together for peace, especially in martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

