American woman detained in Afghanistan has been freed

By Alireza Hajihosseini and Tara John, CNN

(CNN) — An American woman who had been detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban since February has been released and is in “good health,” according to a source with knowledge of the release.

Faye Hall was released Thursday “following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar,” which has been mediating on the US’ behalf, the source said. She was detained in the country on charges of using a drone without authorization.

“Hall was received at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul and has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks. Arrangements are currently underway for her return to the United States,” the source added.

An image of Hall sat alongside Qatari officials was shared on Saturday by Zalmay Khalilzad, the US’ former ambassador to Afghanistan.

“American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home. Thank you, #Qatar, for your ongoing and steadfast partnership,” Khalilzad wrote on X.

Her release comes after Trump envoy Adam Boehler and Khalilzad traveled to Kabul to secure American George Glezmann’s release, which was also mediated by the Qataris.

The US does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, having closed its embassy there after the Taliban takeover in August 2022. Instead, Qatar represents the US in Afghanistan, acting as its “protective power.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a video on social media of Hall, who expressed her gratitude and said she was “so glad” he was in office.

“Thank you for bringing me home. I’ve never been so proud to be an American citizen,” Hall said in the video posted by Trump.

“Thank you, Faye — So honored by your words!” Trump’s post read.

On Wednesday, the US removed millions of dollars of bounties on three Taliban officials but kept their terrorist designations.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed “there is no current reward offer” for the Taliban’s Sirajuddin Haqqani, Abdul Aziz Haqqani and Yahya Haqqani. However, they “remain designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), and the Haqqani Network remains designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a SDGT.”

“It is the policy of the United States to consistently review and refine Rewards for Justice reward offers,” the spokesperson said.

The Haqqani network was responsible for kidnappings and suicide bombings against the United States and its allies for decades, and its members now serve as part of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

In January, Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened a “very big bounty” on Taliban leaders if they are holding more American detainees than was known.

“Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported. If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden,” Rubio posted on X.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Alejandra Jaramillo contributed to this report.

