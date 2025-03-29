Skip to Content
How to help those affected by the Myanmar earthquake

(CNN) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday causing mass destruction. More than 1600 people are dead and authorities expect that number to rise.

The earthquake is the most powerful to strike Myanmar in over a century, ﻿according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors were also felt in China and Thailand, which caused a building to collapse in Bangkok.

Aid groups are on the ground to help those affected. You can assist them by clicking HERE or using the form below.

