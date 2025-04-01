Two arrested as investigation into ‘QatarGate’ in Israel deepens

By Dana Karni, Eugenia Yosef, Tim Lister and Irene Nasser, CNN

(CNN) — Two close associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been remanded in custody for three days, following their arrest on Monday by Israeli police in connection with an investigation into suspected unlawful ties between the senior aides and Qatar, a case that has become known as QatarGate.

An Israeli court on Tuesday extended the initial detention of Yonatan Urich, Netanyahu’s closest adviser, and former aide Eli Feldstein by three days, saying their release would disrupt an investigation into their suspected involvement in conducting public relations for Qatar. The judge denied the police’s original request for a nine-day detention to conduct their investigation.

In court, the judge stated that a review of the classified materials submitted indicated reasonable suspicion that an American company had contacted one of the suspects to spread negative messages about Egypt, and downplay its role in mediation efforts to release all the October 7 hostages and reach a permanent ceasefire.

Court documents show that Yonatan and Feldstein are suspected by prosecutors to have taken bribes and “worked to transfer messages to journalists in a manner that presented sympathetic articles about Qatar in the media, minimizing Egypt’s role as a fair mediator in the deal, while dictating the media agenda.”

The judge declared that a previous gag order on the proceedings had been rendered meaningless because it had been widely disregarded.

Israeli police and courts have so far declined to respond to CNN’s requests for exact details of the charges.

CNN has reached out to the suspects’ defense attorneys for comment.

Netanyahu also gave testimony on the case to police on Monday, according to a video the prime minister released on his Telegram account. He has claimed the case is politically motivated.

“It’s a political investigation, a political hunt, that’s all this is, there’s nothing else,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has also claimed the investigation is aimed at preventing him from dismissing Ronen Bar, head of the country’s internal security service Shin Bet.

The agency is reported to have recently opened an investigation into allegations that members of Netanyahu’s office inappropriately lobbied on behalf of Qatar – something his office denies.

Israeli media has recently cited Netanyahu’s attempt to disrupt an investigation into QatarGate as his reason for seeking the removal of both Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Despite naming on Monday former navy commander Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit as his pick for the next Shin Bet chief, Netanyahu’s move to dismiss the current head still faces a legal challenge.

The Shin Bet, which monitors domestic threats to Israel, conducted an internal investigation into the October 7, 2023 attacks that determined the agency had “failed in its mission” to prevent Hamas’ deadly assault and kidnapping spree. But it also blamed policies enacted by Netanyahu’s government as contributing factors.

Among them, the Shin Bet said, were Qatar’s years-long payments to Hamas. Those payments were blessed by Israel, whose government believed it was beneficial to drive a political wedge between Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the arrest of two of Netanyahu’s aides “is a breach of trust, a threat to national security, and a severe harm to Israel’s credibility and standing in the world,” warning that “Netanyahu cannot absolve himself of responsibility.”

“If he knew – he is complicit in a terrible failure. If he didn’t know – he is unfit to continue serving as the Prime Minister of Israel,” Lapid said in a statement Tuesday.

Another opposition figure, Benny Gantz, also criticized Netanyahu, saying: “The more the ‘QatarGate’ investigation advances, the more determined Netanyahu becomes in his battle against the institutions responsible for the investigation. The deeper the investigation – the deeper the subversion.”

