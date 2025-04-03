Lights out in paradise: Island nation faces energy ‘disaster’

By Todd Symons, CNN

(CNN) — In the Pacific island nation of Samoa, residents have been grappling with rolling blackouts for weeks that have plunged villages into darkness and caused major disruptions to businesses and daily life.

On Upolu, the nation’s most populous island frequented by tourists for its white sand beaches, some have reverted to using kerosene lamps at night and are struggling to keep their food frozen – as rolling power outages leave them without electricity for hours each day.

Shelley Burich, who lives on the outskirts of the capital, Apia, said the power has been out at her place one to two nights each week, forcing them to use solar torches, lanterns and candles.

Keeping frozen food safe to eat has proved a challenge, Burich told CNN: “We’ve lost quite a bit of food and had to throw things away.” But she said they’ve learned to adjust.

“It’s just about having dinner early and we go to bed early” she said. “We’ve just learnt to adapt and cope.”

Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, acknowledging the “significant hardship” the crisis has had on households, businesses and essential services.

Power outages are not unusual for Samoa’s 215,000 population, who often face disruptions from cyclones churning through the Pacific. But it’s rare to see island-wide blackouts reoccur over such long periods of time as has been seen in recent weeks.

Officials say there are a multitude of reasons: mechanical failures at a power station, faulty underground cables, extensive damage from a recent storm and the significant surge in demand for power over the past two years.

Fiamē said the government’s power provider, the Electric Power Corporation, has had to introduce power rationing on Upolu since March 16 after three key generators failed.

Meanwhile, power workers are racing to repair the cable lines and five large electricity generators are expected to arrive on Saturday as a temporary solution, with permanent generators expected in August.

An economic ‘disaster’

The prime minister warned the crisis could result in a 16% drop in gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of economic output, this year due to the “severe disruptions.”

Chamber of Commerce President Fa’aso’otauloa Sam Saili called the power situation a “disaster” for businesses. And it’s not just the missed days of productivity.

“The damage in equipment is very significant. 84% of our membership have identified this as a major issue,” Fa’aso’otauloa said, which could leave businesses idle for long periods while waiting for repair or replacement.

Many of the country’s major manufacturers and producers have been left grappling with failing key machinery, which were damaged by power surges during the sudden and unexpected power cuts, he said.

Fa’aso’otauloa said businesses urged the government to impose the state of emergency to allow greater economic support and called for the removal of “red tape” and tariffs on key equipment to help manufacturers amid the crisis.

The economy is heavily reliant on agriculture with coconut products, forestry and fisheries among the largest export earners.

Businesses have also been forced to temporarily close because of the outages.

“Everyone is affected,” said Gary, a manager at a restaurant in Apia. “We’ve had to turn (customers) away more than once. Since the power interruptions began, we have had to close three times.”

The restaurant is fortunate to have a generator on site, but even so, the costs to operate it have more than doubled since the power cuts began.

It’s not just the cost of running the generator, suppliers are putting up their prices too, he said, calling the costs “quite significant.”

Finance Minister Lautimuia Uelese Vaaio said the state of emergency would allow Samoa’s development partners to assist with the situation. It also allows the government to implement measures to manage the energy supply, protect public health, and maintain essential services, said Prime Minister Fiamē.

Learning to adapt

The impact has hit everyone – from ordinary citizens to small businesses, schools, universities and large-scale infrastructure projects. Despite the growing frustrations, many say they have learned to adapt.

“The first few weeks were quite difficult,” said Leilani Fruean, the manager of a local ice cream shop, called Scoops, in Apia. The shop has had to purchase deep freezers, also known as chest freezers, to keep serving cones.

On days when the power is on, the shop needs to move the ice cream into deep freezers, she told CNN. “We wouldn’t be able to open them, just to keep the ice-cream hard long enough for when the power came back on.”

Fruean said the shop now has a permanent power connection, by sheer luck of being close to the wharf, which has been prioritized for power. Even so, it’s been hard to predict how each day will go.

“We can’t really afford to close, especially after Covid and everything,” she said. “We really try to open. Not just for us, but for our employees as well – just because the power is off doesn’t mean they don’t need money.”

The rolling power cuts have also led to panic buying of candles, flashlights and lamps – leading to price gouging in some areas, according to local outlet, the Samoan Observer. Candle prices had surged to 25 Samoan Tālā ($8) – more than half a day’s pay for a minimum wage earner, the outlet said.

A general store in Apia called Indoors doesn’t sell candles but sales representative Neci Lemo said they had “sold out of everything battery operated,” when asked about the demand for lighting.

Lemo told CNN that people on the island nation are familiar with power outages. “We’re small islands – just 200,000 people – and we just go back to the old-school kerosene,” said she.

Like everyone, Lemo is frequently dealing with the power being out at home.

“You just have to be smart,” she said, adding that it has been easier to plan for powerless days since authorities have begun issuing public warnings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.