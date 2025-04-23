Earthquake strikes off coast of Istanbul, Turkish officials say

By Gul Tuysuz, CNN

(CNN) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Istanbul on Wednesday, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The quake occurred in the Sea of Marmara close to Silivri, which lies around 70 kilometers (40 miles) to the west of the Turkish metropolis, and aftershocks are continuing, AFAD said.

Turkey’s health ministry said that it has not yet received any calls for help.

Search and rescue teams have been mobilized across the area of impact, according to Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

In February 2023, Turkey experienced one of its deadliest earthquakes in the last century, when a 7.8 magnitude quake struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in the southern Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles).

That quake also hit northern Syria, killing more 50,000 people across both countries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

