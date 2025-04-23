New Prince Louis photo released to mark 7th birthday

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain’s Prince Louis turned 7 on Wednesday, and a new photo has been released to mark the occasion.

The image was published on the social media accounts of Louis’ parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

“Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!” the caption reads.

The photo, taken by British photographer Josh Shinner, shows Louis sitting on a log, wearing a collared shirt, green V-neck sweater and jeans.

His relaxed smile reveals that he is missing two front teeth.

The photo was also posted on the royal family’s social media accounts, with the message “Happy Birthday to Prince Louis!”

Louis is the youngest of William and Catherine’s three children and is fourth in line to the British throne.

It has become a tradition for the Waleses to mark their children’s birthdays by sharing a new image. Many of the past portraits have been taken by Kate, who is an enthusiastic amateur photographer.

However, in a handful of instances, renowned professional photographers, including Mario Testino, Chris Jackson and Millie Pilkington, have been behind the camera.

