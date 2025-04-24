Trump writes ‘Vladimir, STOP!’ after Russia launches deadliest strikes on Kyiv since last summer

By Rob Picheta, Svitlana Vlasova, Todd Symons, and Victoria Butenko, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — US President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” after Russia launched its deadliest wave of attacks on Kyiv in nine months, telling President Vladimir Putin to “STOP!” as he attempts to push Ukraine to agree on a contentious ceasefire proposal.

Moscow sent 70 missiles and 145 drones toward Ukraine, mainly targeting Kyiv, in an attack that leader Volodymyr Zelensky said was aimed at pressuring the United States.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

At least eight people died in the attacks, and more may be trapped under rubble. Emergency services said Moscow’s attacks struck 13 locations in Kyiv, including residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Ukraine’s emergency services earlier reported that nine people had died and more than 60 had been wounded.

It was the costliest attack on the city since July 2024, when 33 people were killed in an aerial barrage that targeted a hospital and residential districts.

Zelensky said during a trip to South Africa that the bombardment was “first and foremost” aimed at “pressuring the US.” He sought to push back against Trump’s efforts to corral Kyiv into making concessions, telling reporters: “The fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at a negotiating table after (a) full ceasefire with terrorists … is a big compromise.”

Russia’s defense ministry said it carried out “a massive strike with high-precision long-range air, land and sea-based weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the aviation, missile and space, mechanical engineering and armored industries of Ukraine, production of rocket fuel and gunpowder.”

“The strike objectives were achieved. All targets were hit,” Moscow said.

A search and rescue operation is underway to find people caught under rubble, according to Ukrainian local and national authorities.

Following the attacks on Kyiv, Zelensky announced he was cutting short his visit to South Africa, where he landed late on Wednesday, to return to Ukraine.

“It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening” he said, adding that Ukraine would immediately contact its international partners regarding its requests to strengthen air defenses.

Six hours of sirens

Air raid sirens blasted through Kyiv for six hours in the early hours of Thursday, as the Russian barrage gripped the city in fear. A CNN producer said they waited in a corridor with their child as missiles rained on the city, with a drone flying audibly outside their window.

Sirens are a near daily occurrence in Kyiv, but Thursday’s strikes served as an unwelcome reminder of the anxiety that pulsed through the capital in the early phases of the war. Images provided by the emergency services showed buildings engulfed in flames at some of the sites struck in the attacks.

Engineers, rescue workers and recovery dogs were searching on Wednesday for people believed to be trapped under the rubble of a home destroyed by the strikes in the Sviatoshyn district, said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier urged people to take shelter. The Kyiv city military administration has since broadcast an all-clear message.

“Rescuers are doing everything they can to clear the rubble as quickly as possible,” the mayor said on Telegram. “We are currently clearing the rubble manually, we are not using any equipment because there may still be people under the rubble.”

At least 42 people were taken to hospital, including six children, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Klymenko said eight regions of the country were targeted in what he called “a massive combined Russian attack” that also hit Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

Five ballistic missiles were among those that made it through Ukraine’s defenses, according to the Air Force.

The Russian attacks hit after Trump and Zelensky became involved in a new public spat, specifically over the future of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

As part of its mission to seal a peace deal to end the three-year war, the US administration has proposed recognizing Russian control of Crimea, officials familiar with the details have told CNN.

Such a move would reverse a decade of US policy and could upset the widely held post-World War II consensus that international borders should not be changed by force.

Zelensky has repeatedly said Ukraine would not accept that, saying it would go against the country’s constitution.

On Wednesday, Trump said Zelensky’s position was “very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia.”

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s comments came hours after Vice President JD Vance threatened to abandon negotiations, telling reporters during a visit to India that a “very explicit proposal” had been put to both Russia and Ukraine and that it was “time for them to either say ‘yes,’ or for the US to walk away.”

Earlier, ministerial talks between Ukraine, the US, Britain, France and Germany aimed at furthering work toward a ceasefire were downgraded to take place among less senior officials, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio withdrew.

“Emotions have run high today,” Zelensky said on X Wednesday as the day’s developments threw fresh uncertainty over the diplomatic efforts to end the war. “While Ukrainian ministers were in London working towards peace, Putin’s Russia was attacking the Ukrainian people. These are not the actions of a man of peace,” UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who was set to host the minister-level meeting, said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow on Friday for discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood contributed reporting.