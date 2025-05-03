Woman killed in Greece after bomb explodes in her hands

By Olivia Kemp, CNN

(CNN) — A woman has died in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki after a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands.

The 38-year-old was apparently attempting to place the device outside the bank early on Saturday, police reported. The blast damaged several storefronts and vehicles.

“It appears that she was carrying an explosive device and planned to plant it at a bank’s ATM,” a senior police official told Reuters.

“Something went wrong and exploded in her hands,” the official added. A criminal investigation is underway.

The woman was known to police for her involvement in past robberies, according to Associated Press. Authorities are reportedly investigating links to extremist left groups, the agency added.

The explosion comes less than a month after a bomb exploded outside the offices of Hellenic Train in Athens.

Police cordoned off the area after two Greek media organizations received warning calls that an explosive device would go off within 35 minutes, police officials said at the time. A suspicious-looking bag was spotted outside the building which was evacuated.

