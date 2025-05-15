At least 13 people injured as car drives into crowd outside FC Barcelona-Espanyol match. Police say it’s ‘accidental’

By Max Saltman, Pau Mosquera and Jorge Venegas, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people were injured when a car drove into a crowd outside a stadium in Spain hosting a soccer match between major crosstown rivals FC Barcelona and Espanyol, according to local authorities.

Catalan Police described the incident as an “accidental collision” to CNN on Thursday.

“The situation is under control and in no case poses a risk to the people inside the sports facility,” the police said in a separate statement on social media. Catalonia’s emergency services said 13 people were being treated for injuries in a post on X.

“The injured people are being treated by emergency services and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested,” Catalan Police wrote in a follow-up post shortly after. “There is a large police presence in the area.”

Video from social media geolocated by CNN appears to show a white car driving through a crowd of people in a park next to the facility.

The emergency services said in a post on X that nine of the people had “minor injuries” while the other four were in “less than serious” conditions.

FC Barcelona eventually won the match 2-0, becoming La Liga’s champions for the 2024-25 season.

The game was punctuated with a red card for Espanyol defender Leondro Cabrera, who elbowed 17-year-old Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal within the last minutes of the match.

In one last moment of chaos, the stadium sprinklers were turned on as Barcelona players celebrated their title.

The intense rivalry between Barcelona and Espanyol stretches back nearly a century, often intersecting with Spanish politics. FC Barcelona is the preferred team for Catalan nationalists, with Espanyol often supported by those loyal to the Spanish state.

CNN’s Angels Font and Avery Schmitz contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.