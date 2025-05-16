5 things to know for May 16: Severe weather, Transit strike, Birthright citizenship, Fluoride ban, UntitedHealth group



(CNN) — CNN will televise the penultimate performance of “Good Night, and Good Luck” live on June 7. The Broadway play is an adaptation of the 2005 movie of the same name, which actor George Clooney directed about veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow’s conflicts with Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare of the 1950s. Since debuting in March, “Good Night, and Good Luck” has earned five Tony nominations and has become the highest-grossing play in Broadway history.

1. Severe weather

At least nine tornadoes were reported in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Thursday, displacing residents and prompting shelter-in-place alerts. According to a local sheriff, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries and significant damage was reported in Dodge County, Wisconsin. As of early this morning, up to 300,000 customers were without power in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. While a few strong thunderstorms may hit the Mississippi and Ohio valleys this morning, a much more widespread threat could reignite in the afternoon. From Missouri to Kentucky, severe thunderstorms are forecast with the possibility of a regional outbreak and a few intense supercells. “All severe weather hazards are on the table, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and torrential rainfall,” the National Weather Service warned.

2. Transit strike

Trains on the nation’s third-largest commuter rail service ground to a halt overnight after its engineers went on strike. The New Jersey Transit work stoppage is expected to affect some 100,000 daily rail commuters who are being urged to work from home, drive or take the bus. Fans of Shakira and Beyoncé may also have to find a different way to get to their concerts at MetLife Stadium in the coming days. A previous deal, which would have given workers their first raise since 2019, was rejected because union members would still be making much less than the engineers at Amtrak and nearby commuter railroads who use the same stations. NJ Transit management said such pay requests are not affordable. The two sides aren’t due to return to the negotiating table until Sunday morning.

3. Birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Thursday about whether to lift a series of nationwide orders blocking President Donald Trump from enforcing his birthright citizenship policy. Under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Yet on his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order that bars agencies from issuing citizenship documents to babies born in the US to non-US citizens. While five of the six conservative justices seemed open to backing Trump, they also didn’t appear to be ready to endorse a departure from the longstanding precedent upholding birthright citizenship. The court’s liberal justices spent much of the argument focusing on the practical implications of allowing the government to enforce the order. It’s not clear how long it will take for the justices to issue a ruling.

4. Fluoride ban

Florida just became the second state in the nation to ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water. Utah was the first. The move, which was included in the Florida Farm Bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week, was in line with the state surgeon general’s guidance against community water fluoridation. The CDC says water fluoridation benefits all members of the community by preventing cavities and reducing oral health disparities. In fact, the agency named the fluoridation of drinking water one of the 10 great public health inventions of the 20th century because it caused a dramatic decline in cavities. However, since taking office in February, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to roll back the CDC’s recommendations that fluoride be added to municipal drinking water.

5. UntitedHealth group

UnitedHealth Group, one of America’s biggest corporations, is in crisis mode. Last December, Brian Thompson — the CEO of its UnitedHealthcare unit — was shot and killed outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan. After an extensive manhunt, the suspected gunman was charged with stalking and federal murder. UnitedHealth had Andrew Witty take over as CEO, but five months later, he announced plans to step down “for personal reasons.” Stephen Hemsley, the health insurer’s board chairman and former CEO from 2006 to 2017, replaced Witty. Then, UnitedHealth abandoned its 2025 financial guidance, blaming higher-than-expected medical expenditures. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department was investigating UnitedHealth for possible criminal Medicare fraud. In response, the company has seen its stock lose nearly $300 billion in value and its share price plunge to its lowest level since April 2020.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Grammy-winning singer was charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm after being arrested at a hotel in England.

The Boss has had it with the prez

Rock star Bruce Springsteen criticized President Trump and the policies of his administration during a concert in England, calling him “unfit” for office.

Peering into the past

Using portable X-ray fluorescence, researchers studied 788 obsidian artifacts and discovered where the Aztecs once acquired the prized volcanic glass that they used for tools, ornamental pieces or religious objects centuries ago.

FIA dials back driver penalties for profanity

After receiving a groundswell of complaints, motorsport’s world governing body announced that it was dialing back the penalties issued to drivers for cursing. The new guidelines also state that “abuse of officials will now result in sporting penalties rather than fines.”

Famed set builder hangs up his hammer

Stephen “Demo” DeMarie, who has worked at “Saturday Night Live” for 50 years, is planning to retire. During his tenure at the late-night show, the 87-year-old foreman has earned the nickname: “The Boss of The Carpenters.”

QUIZ TIME

Todd Blanche, President Trump’s personal attorney, was appointed acting librarian of Congress. Whom did he replace?

A. Brooks Hatlen

B. Mary Hatch

C. Carla Hayden

D. Evelyn Carnahan

TODAY’S NUMBER

$2.4 billion

That’s how much Dick’s Sporting Goods is spending to buy rival Foot Locker.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I don’t want to be responsible for killing 400 people.”

— Air traffic controller Jonathan Stewart, who has been on trauma leave since experiencing two technological blackouts that left him and his staff unable to talk to planes or see where they were located, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Saved in the nick of time

Two baby orangutans were rescued in Thailand, just as a suspected trafficker was about to hand over the primates to a customer at a Bangkok gas station.

