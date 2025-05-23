‘Grandpa robbers’ who terrorized Kim Kardashian sentenced to prison, but will walk free

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

(CNN) — Eight people behind the 2016 multimillion-dollar armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in her rental apartment in Paris were found guilty Friday, with some sentenced to prison, after a weekslong trial.

The alleged ringleader of the group – nicknamed the “Grandpa robbers” for the advanced age of several of the accused – Aomar Aït Khedache was sentenced to eight years in prison, five of which were suspended.

Seven of his co-defendants were also found guilty of crimes including robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, sequestration, acquisition and possession of weapons, assisting an armed gang, aggravated theft, and complicity in preparation of a criminal act.

Most of them also received prison sentences, portions of which were suspended, but all will walk free due to time already served.

Two other defendants were acquitted on charges of complicity, though one was ordered to pay 5,000 euros ($5,682) to the civil parties in the trial, including Kardashian and the concierge of the rental apartment building.

“The sentences are quite lenient; they were thought of a long way away from this serious event, which impacted the civil parties. You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear,” said the presiding judge David De Pas as he handed down the verdict.

In a statement released after the trial, Kardashian said she was “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.”

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system,” Kardashian said.

Her legal team said, “Kim appreciates the court’s decision and once again thanks the French authorities for treating her with great respect throughout the process. It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals. She looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her, as she continues working to improve the criminal justice system on behalf of victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves.”

The lawyer for Yunice Abbas, one of the defendants who was found guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison, with five suspended, also welcomed the verdict.

“It’s a very fair decision, it’s a very just decision. (Abbas) is very happy to be back with his family tonight. We’re very happy with this decision,” said the lawyer Gabriel Dumenil.

Earlier in the trial, the court had heard from Kardashian that she “absolutely thought” her assailants would kill her. She also recalled fearing rape, as the men manhandled her in the robe she was sleeping in when the armed men burst in.

“I have babies, I have to make it home, I have babies,” Kardashian recalled pleading with the armed men, who had broken into her hotel room while she slept during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Kardashian was mostly calm during her testimony but was on occasions reduced to tears as she described how the burglary had upended her life and changed how she organizes her security.

Of the original 12 suspects, one has since died, and another defendant who has Alzheimer’s disease has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

Toward the end of Kardashian’s testimony, the presiding judge read her a letter from Khedache, the ringleader of the group, apologizing for the trauma he had inflicted. Although he was in the courtroom, the 68-year-old Khedache is partially deaf and unable to speak, his lawyer told CNN before the hearing.

“I want to come to you as a human being and say how much I regret my act,” he wrote.

Visibly moved, Kardashian said in her testimony she forgave him, “but it doesn’t change the emotion and the feelings and the trauma.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

