This is a developing story and will be updated.

The suspect has been arrested after a major police operation, they added.

(CNN) — A person has allegedly injured several people with a knife at Hamburg’s Central Station, German police said Friday evening.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.