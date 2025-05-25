Five skiers found dead near Swiss mountain

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — The bodies of five skiers have been found on a glacier near the Swiss mountain of Rimpfischhorn, police announced on Sunday.

The bodies were found after two other skiers raised the alarm, saying that they had seen skis at the foot of the summit of the mountain, but had not come across the owners of them, the police statement said.

A rescue helicopter with medical professionals on board immediately flew over the area and the five bodies were “quickly discovered,” the statement continued.

Three of the bodies were found some 500 meters (roughly 1640 ft) from where the skis were located, Swiss broadcaster Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) reported. The two other bodies were found nearly 200 meters (roughly 656 ft) higher, on a small, snow-covered area, it added.

Formal identification of the victims is ongoing. The Attorney General has opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eve Brennan contributed to this report.