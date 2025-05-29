Diego Maradona’s homicide trial is declared invalid by court

By Cecilia Dominguez, CNN

(CNN) — The homicide trial of Diego Maradona’s medical team for alleged malpractice was declared invalid by an Argentine court on Thursday.

The decision comes after one of the three judges overseeing the case was removed due to a possible lack of impartiality and for allegedly authorizing the filming of a documentary during court hearings.

The trial, which started on March 11, must now start from scratch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.